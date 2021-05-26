When Grangeville’s Blake Schoo scored during the seventh inning of the 2A third place state tournament baseball game — during which the Bulldogs beat Declo — it was the 48th time this spring. With that, he surpassed teammate Chase Adkison’s team record for most runs scored during a single season.
“I thought I was too behind to tie that record,” Schoo said, “so I was really excited about that, even just hanging around the record he set. Then I got a text from coach [Lee Nadiger] that Chase actually had 47, so that was pretty sweet. ... That’s credit to the whole lineup. I got on a lot ahead of Tori [Ebert], Thomas [Reynolds] and Gannon [Garman] and those guys are amazing — the rest of the lineup, too.”
Schoo focused on putting the ball in play or drawing a walk if he had to.
The pitching Grangeville encountered during the state tournament was outstanding.
“Henry Clark from Melba was one of the best pitchers we saw all season,” Schoo said. “Then Grady Combs from Malad came into the tournament with, I think, a 0.35 ERA for the whole year, which is pretty insane..”
“After that first game we were thinking there’s no way we’re going to see someone better than Clark,” Schoo said. “Then we saw Combs, who throws probably the same speed with a little better curve ball and some movement on his fastball.”
Grangeville pulled out a 2-1 win over Melba with Schoo scoring the winning run on an RBI grounder by Dane Lindsley.
Then GHS fell 4-0 to Malad.
The Bulldogs won 13-5 on the last day of their season. “We knew we were a good hitting team,” Schoo said. “Our mentality was, we just have to hit the ball.”
