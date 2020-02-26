The Grangeville boys reached the best-of-three phase of this year’s district tournament with a win last Saturday, Feb. 22, over Orofino. Blake Schoo scored a team-high 13 points during that one.
“We had too many turnovers as a team,” Schoo told the Free Press Tuesday, Feb. 25. “We weren’t as focused on them — more on St. Maries.”
St. Maries came away from the first game of the series with a 39-30 win, having turned back Grangeville’s late charge.
As it happened, The Charge was a literal one.
“We were down about eight points and Kyle Frei scored,” Schoo said. “Next time down, they called a charge on me. I didn’t think it was a charge and I said something to the ref that I shouldn’t have. I got T’d up for that. I regret it, but you know, that happens.”
Grangeville had made it even closer before St. Maries turned the foul shots into points. “We had phenomenal defense, I thought,” Schoo said. “They had to really work for their points. We hit a couple shots. Miles Lefebvre hit a couple of three-pointers. We did pretty well. The main thing we need to do is open up their defense a little more — drive and kick out, and I think we have a good chance. Fast reversals are a key part, too, of opening up the defense and getting them off-guard.”
GHS has two paths to qualify for state. “We’re focused on St. Maries right now and beating them tonight. But if we don’t, I think we still have a good shot at the play-in,” he said.
The district finale would be today or GHS would have a play-in Feb. 29, at McCall.
