When the wrestling season began under the cloud of covid, it got out to a slow start as tournaments were fewer, smaller, and farther between than the Bulldogs had seen in previous years. But once it picked up, the Bulldogs were ready to rumble.
“Once people started to realize that it was not going to be as bad as everyone thought, we had more tournaments,” Sebastian Darwish said. “We went to quite a few big tournaments this year, like Rollie Lane and Weiser, and the entire team did really good at those.”
Darwish qualified to compete this Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center by way of the weight class 182 district title, which he claimed by beating CV’s Bass Myers. “Starting the year, I wanted to get at least 20 wins, and I’m at 19-8 right now,” he said, “so I need one at state, and hopefully more.”
Darwish pointed out teammate Mason Frei as one he thinks will do well at state this year and in years ahead.
“I feel like he’s going to be amazing when he’s a senior,” Darwish said. “It looks like he’s going slow, but what it really is is that every movement he makes is justified and necessary. He doesn’t rush it, and it works out most of the time.”
Darwish similarly praised teammates including Gavin Gibleau, Kadence Beck and Adam Sabota. Of Beck, he said what sets her apart is her fundamentals and the soundness of her style.
“She doesn’t do anything fancy,” he said. “She has to wrestle people who have more muscle, so she gets positioning and leverage, and it really doesn’t matter about the difference in strength at that point.”
