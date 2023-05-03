Kaycen Sickels photo

Kaycen Sickels.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Grangeville’s baseball boys had been hitting St. Maries’ pitching hard on Monday night, May 1, but what they put into play had found its way to defenders.

Then, with the Bulldogs trailing by three runs, Kaycen Sickels smashed a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence for a two-out two run home run. After that, the opposing pitcher beaned three batters and the Bulldogs tied the score.

