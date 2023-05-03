Grangeville’s baseball boys had been hitting St. Maries’ pitching hard on Monday night, May 1, but what they put into play had found its way to defenders.
Then, with the Bulldogs trailing by three runs, Kaycen Sickels smashed a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence for a two-out two run home run. After that, the opposing pitcher beaned three batters and the Bulldogs tied the score.
“It ended up working out really good,” Sickels said. “I think it started our team to rally back, and we ended up beating them by six. That was really a big turning point for us.”
The win essentially sealed the No. 2 seed for the upcoming district tournament, meaning Grangeville will avoid the play-in round.
“That’s big, pitching-wise,” Sickels said. Earlier in the game, Sickels hit a double, then struck out. “I was battling,” he said. “I wanted to put the bat on it, and it ended up going over. Everything started falling in after that.”
He pointed to pitching by David Goicoa, Cody Klement and Sam Lindsley, hitting by Taven Ebert and Carter Mundt, and solid all-around team play.
Grangeville’s postseason opposition depends on results later this week, and the Bulldogs are preparing to play St. Maries again during the district tournament next Tuesday, May 9, at Orofino. The tournament continues there on May 10.
