The Grangeville girls began last week with a clean win over McCall and hopes of establishing themselves as the top contender for the 2A state title, and the Melba girls turned them back last Friday night. The Bulldogs responded with a win over Parma the next day. “We figured it out on Saturday and we played well together as a team,” senior Macy Smith said. “I thought our defense was pretty good and we moved the ball around well against Parma. Against Melba we were not hitting shots. It was not a good game. We pulled it together the next day, and we’ll get them next time for sure.”
Smith hit three 3-pointers against McCall and totaled 19 points during that game. She caught 10 rebounds against Melba, and had seven boards along with six deflections against Parma — and zero turnovers.
Melba’s defense caused problems for Grangeville. “They had a really good trap,” Smith said. “They’re really fast. We couldn’t hit our shots. But I am confident that we will be able to beat them. Their defense really filled the lanes well, and they read passes well.”
Against Parma: “We shot better,” she said. “We were more patient with the ball. I think we moved it around better, and our defense was more sound all the way through the game.”
Coming up is the Dec. 3 Idaho County Shootout, which features rivalry basketball games between Grangeville and Prairie. “I think the coolest part is how both communities come together to raise canned food and money for the food banks,” she said.
