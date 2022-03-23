All the softball Bulldogs hit the ball well during their games in Lewiston and Clarkston last week, but none more so than Grangeville’s Macy Smith, who knocked nine hits in 10 at bats during the doubleheader last Friday, March 18, against Bonners Ferry. “It was fun,” she said. “I was glad to be back out again. I love softball. It was really awesome to see everyone playing — we meshed really well. I wasn’t able to make it Wednesday [at Clarkston], so that was my first time playing with everyone, and it was really exciting to see how much potential everyone has and just how well it went. It was awesome.”
Adalei Lefebvre pitched the first game and hit a home run against Bonners, which Grangeville won 31-3 by mercy rule. “She was an absolute stud,” Smith said. “I was so proud of her. She did so good, just throwing strikes all day long. I was so excited for her home run. I think it was the first one of the season, and I was really glad to see that pop off.”
Grangeville faced a tougher foe, Timberlake, after the print deadline on March 22. Smith, Lefebvre and many other GHS basketball girls have turned to softball for their spring sport of choice, joining up with those who make softball their main sport. “They’re super fun to play with and really talented,” Smith said, “so it’s a fun bunch of people.”
The team has logged just a couple of outdoor practices so far, Smith said. “That was our first time on a dry field, so that was fun,” she said.
Grangeville is set to visit Kendrick at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Seasons Restaurant.
