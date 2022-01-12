At the Mountain View Invitational tournament last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8, Grangeville wrestlers had their hands full. Senior Levi Stowell went 1-2, with a win over a wrestler out of Kuna.
“Our team did really well,” he said. “It’s pretty fun. That was probably my best match this season this far. Hopefully I’ll win some in the district this time, but we got some strong kids from CV to go against.”
The match Stowell won last Friday opened, as most every match does, with a handshake.
“I knew that I could beat him right then,” Stowell said. “I kind of got mad at him, wrestled him out of position, and then he pushed forward. So I threw him over the side of me and pinned him. I got my two for the takedown, then three for tech fall, and then pinned him, in 51 seconds. So that was pretty good.”
It’s Stowell’s second year wrestling. “I’m having a lot of fun with it,” he said, “especially this year.”
Stowell most often matches up against Michael Bowen in practice, who, at 170, is smaller than Stowell, who wrestles at 220. “He’s a good wrestler,” Stowell said. “He’s strong and determined to beat me, and he’s fast. Going against him gives me a chance when I go up against guys who have been wrestling for 10-11 years. It gives me an opportunity to know what their speed is going to be like.”
Up next is Orofino’s tournament Jan. 14-15, followed by the Clearwater Classic in Lewiston, which is the signature high school wrestling event in North Central Idaho every year.
