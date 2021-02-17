The Grangeville girls’ style of team ball was on display from the outset during their district tournament win over St. Maries last week. Defensively, they disrupted St. Maries’ passing and worked their way into getting more than their share of the rebounds. Media reports the next day noted two Bulldogs — Camden Barger and Bailey Vanderwall — among the top 20 players in the classification and another outlet listed a third — Zoe Lutz — as another player to watch. But the Bulldogs have pointed to team play rather than individual accomplishments as key to their success.
“I think our effort was good,” Talia Brown said of the team’s performance in the district title game. “I try to like step it up on defense, and there were a couple of plays that really got us going.”
Grangeville widened the lead and cleared the bench late in the game, and Brown was happy to see teammates get in. “They played great,” she said. “All of our star players have been leading scorers in a game this season, which is good for us, Teams are always looking at all the games you’ve played, and they see strengths and weaknesses. If they see some players as more of a threat, then other players may be underestimated.”
Brown said they’re excited for state. “We’ve been working really hard and it’s been our goal to win the state title,” she said. “Coach Barger is really awesome, and it’s so helpful having a coach who is so invested into the sport. It motivates the whole team to know we’re prepared for what we’re going against. It’s a huge source of confidence, but it’s also that we know that we have to play hard. We know they’re good teams who are going to come out hard against us.”
