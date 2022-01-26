GHS sophomore Mattie Thacker is one of a host of Bulldogs underclassmen who have been making big contributions to the senior-led varsity girls squad this season — especially in recent weeks. Freshmen posts Adalei Lefebvre and Madalyn Green have made Grangeville one of the region’s tallest teams, and Thacker and her fellow sophomore guards Adri Anderson and Abbie Frei have given GHS the ability to bring in fresh defenders without missing a beat.
“We’ve been working hard in practice,” Thacker said. “That paid off in our games, and it shows.”
She said her teammates all work hard work and show great sportsmanship.
“Those are the main things I see,” she said. “We’re always helping each other out — our seniors, mainly. Cameran [Green] has been working great in the post, and Talia [Brown] has a great shot. Camden [Barger], Macy [Smith] and Bailey [Vanderwall], they’re good at their jobs, and when the younger players get a chance, they’ve been taking care of business, too.”
None has stood out more than Lefebvre, who, with the JV squad taking on the Clearwater Valley varsity Jan. 24 in Kooskia, booked a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, having played a strong game against Moscow as well.
During league play against St. Maries on Jan. 15, Thacker and Abbie Frei both made good on a pile of scoring chances.
Next, Grangeville visits St. Maries Jan. 29, then hosts Kamiah Jan. 31 and hosts Orofino Feb. 1 for the regular season finale.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by P1FCU.
