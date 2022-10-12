Bulldog of the Week: Mattie Thacker

Mattie Thacker

At Genesee two weekends ago, the Grangeville volleyball girls took second place at Genesee’s annual Pea & Lentil tournament, and Mattie Thacker was named to that tournament all-star team. In the days since then, the Bulldogs visited long-time Central Idaho League rival Orofino and hosted CIL newcomer Kellogg. Both teams beat GHS, and ranked mid-tier in the league standings, which undefeated St. Maries has dominated so far.

“The best thing we did is working hard in practice and playing hard in the games, which shows,” Thacker said. “We could use a little more practice on our basics, but we’re all working together.”

