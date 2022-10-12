At Genesee two weekends ago, the Grangeville volleyball girls took second place at Genesee’s annual Pea & Lentil tournament, and Mattie Thacker was named to that tournament all-star team. In the days since then, the Bulldogs visited long-time Central Idaho League rival Orofino and hosted CIL newcomer Kellogg. Both teams beat GHS, and ranked mid-tier in the league standings, which undefeated St. Maries has dominated so far.
“The best thing we did is working hard in practice and playing hard in the games, which shows,” Thacker said. “We could use a little more practice on our basics, but we’re all working together.”
For Thacker and GHS, the tournament at Genesee marked one high point for their season so far. “That was probably the best we’ve played all year,” Thacker said. “Wallace was probably one of the better teams there, and we beat them pretty fair-and-square.”
Grangeville was without several back row regulars, so Grangeville hitters played all the way around.
“Adalei Lefebvre and Madalyn Green have been really good in the middle so far,” Thacker said. “They’re our best blockers and probably our best hitters.”
Another high point came against Orofino on Monday night, Oct. 10, as the Bulldogs earned a win over the Maniacs. GHS played a non-league tri-match with Prairie at Kamiah on Oct. 11, and has one league date left, on Oct. 14 at St. Maries. The CIL’s district tournament will run Oct. 17 and Oct. 19 at Genesee.
