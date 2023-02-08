The Grangeville basketball girls once again swept the Central Idaho League’s regular season, as they have annually since the 2017-18 season. Past district tournaments had been played at a neutral site, but this year’s afforded the Bulldogs home court advantage - and GHS made short work of St. Maries on Monday night, Feb. 6.
“Our best thing, I think, was our patience,” Grangeville’s Mattie Thacker said. “We worked pretty good, and our freshmen had really good patience for how young they are.”
Grangeville beat St. Maries by 37 points on Jan. 28. “They played a little better this time,” Thacker said. “They moved the ball and they drove more.”
With the win, the Bulldogs advanced to the district title game to be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, Feb. 8, at GHS. “They’re pretty good,” Thacker said of Kellogg.
Thacker pointed to the play of Addisyn Vanderwall as well as Madalyn Green and Natalie Long.
“As young as she is, Addi stepped up and she’s leading us on the scoreboard right now,” she said. “She and Mads [Green] have been really good. ... Natalie, I think she has had to really step up on rebounding and everything, and she’s done that, too. She’s been working hard.”
Grangeville beat Kellogg by 17 at Kellogg, and by 26 at GHS. Kellogg reached the title game with a 37-29 win over Orofino. The showdown includes a berth in the 2A state tournament for the victor and tips off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at GHS.
