Mattie Thacker photo

Mattie Thacker.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

The Grangeville basketball girls once again swept the Central Idaho League’s regular season, as they have annually since the 2017-18 season. Past district tournaments had been played at a neutral site, but this year’s afforded the Bulldogs home court advantage - and GHS made short work of St. Maries on Monday night, Feb. 6.

“Our best thing, I think, was our patience,” Grangeville’s Mattie Thacker said. “We worked pretty good, and our freshmen had really good patience for how young they are.”

