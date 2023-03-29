Mattie Thacker photo

Mattie Thacker.

 Contributed photo

When Grangeville’s Mattie Thacker blasted a home run over the fence in center field last week against Pullman, it wasn’t the hardest she’d ever hit a softball - but it was the farthest she’s hit one.

“Right before that, I was talking to coach Zimmerman, and I had a feeling like, ‘This is it. I’m going to hit a home run.’ And so I went up to him, and in the video on our softball game, I pointed to where I wanted to go, right down the center. I was like, ‘That’s where it’s going.’ I called it, and right when I hit it, I knew it was out.”

