When Grangeville’s Mattie Thacker blasted a home run over the fence in center field last week against Pullman, it wasn’t the hardest she’d ever hit a softball - but it was the farthest she’s hit one.
“Right before that, I was talking to coach Zimmerman, and I had a feeling like, ‘This is it. I’m going to hit a home run.’ And so I went up to him, and in the video on our softball game, I pointed to where I wanted to go, right down the center. I was like, ‘That’s where it’s going.’ I called it, and right when I hit it, I knew it was out.”
Thacker also pitched well for the Bulldogs, who stayed undefeated with comebacks against Pullman and Kendrick.
“It was pretty good,” she said. “I got a lot of different pitches down, and I got my speed up a little bit, which helps me a lot.”
During the second game against Kendrick, KenniDee Scheuerman relieved Thacker, who then stepped in behind the plate. Scheuerman impressed her with her pitching. “She did very well,” Thacker said. “Her fast pitch was going, and it was fun to catch her.”
Thacker also pointed to the play of Adri Anderson, Caryss Barger and Sienna Wagner.
“Adri stepped up her game a lot, especially our first game against Bonners Ferry,” Thacker said. “Our shortstop Sienna and third baseman Caryss had a couple of hard hits. Caryss got the outs every time, which was impressive for a freshman. And Sienna, she has a really good arm.”
Next is a double-header at 4 p.m. on April 4 against Kellogg.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight was brought to you by CompuNet, Inc.
