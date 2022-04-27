Having had their schedule of recent league games at Orofino and St. Maries shuffled due to weather, the Grangeville softball girls got out of the gym and back into regular action with favorable weather Monday night, April 25, against Orofino. “It’s way better than being in the gym every practice,” Mattie Thacker said of the chance to play. “Our fielding was probably what we did best. Batting, we were struggling a little bit, but we got a couple of hits that were decent that just got caught.”
She pointed out the defense Orofino played, as well as the Maniacs’ hitting and pitching. “Their pitcher, she has got speed on her, and I think we just have to adjust."
Thacker was in on a few defensive plays while covering third base April 25, where she made a couple of quick tags. She was also in on a bunt coverage play on which Orofino put the Bulldogs to a tough test. With a speedy batter playing to put it between Thacker and pitcher Adalei Lefebvre, Thacker was first to the ball. “When she squared up, I ran up,” she said. “I knew it was a force-out at third, and I didn’t give Bailey [Vanderwall, the shortstop who sprinted over to cover the bag] the softest throw. It was a tough throw.”
Thacker also pointed out the efforts of Macy Smith. “She’s been working her butt off at catcher,” she said.
Grangeville hosts Kendrick at 4 p.m. April 27, then visits McCall for a pair at 4 p.m. MT April 29. Then GHS hosts St. Maries at 10:30 a.m. April 30, with Prairie in town at 4 p.m. Monday, May 2.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by CompuNet, Inc.
