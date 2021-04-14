A 3-1 showing at the Glenns Ferry Wooden Bat Tournament was not quite the message the baseball Bulldogs wanted to send the rest of the state, as Nampa Christian peeled off a big first inning and a win over Grangeville during the late game last Friday, April 9. So the Bulldogs turned around and clobbered Challis/Mackay and Idaho City on Saturday.
“We’ve really kicked it into gear and yes, against Nampa Christian we did lose, but that’s because we were tired, again, as usual, because we’ve played a lot of games, 18 in four or five weeks. But when we’re on our game top notch, I don’t think anyone can beat us,” senior pitcher Tom Reynolds said. “I think we’ve got this, and if we play to our full potential, no one is going to beat us.”
Reynolds’s pitching and some sharper defense behind him limited Challis/Mackay to one run on three hits, and he had a strong tournament at the plate as well, with two doubles and a home run among five hits during the four games.
“The kid was throwing perfect speed,” Reynolds said of his homer. “It felt like coach in the batting cage. I batted one up really good — it was an absolute line drive, and that felt really good.”
He pointed out strong play from teammates Reece Wimer, Blake Schoo, Gannon Garman and Tori Ebert during the tournament.
“Those four really stepped it up and played really well,” he said. “Especially Tory, who is a wall behind that plate.”
Having hosted Clearwater Valley after the print deadline, the Bulldogs’ brisk schedule continues this week with a visit to Genesee and four home games against Central Idaho League foes St. Maries (1 p.m. April 17) and Orofino (4 p.m. April 20). The regular season wraps up on May 1, weather permitting, with district and state play to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.