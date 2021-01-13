The first time the Grangeville boys saw Prairie this season, Cole Schlader carved them up with his passing, shooting and ball-handling on fast breaks. The second time, GHS handed Tori Ebert the tough defensive assignment: Slow Schlader down. As part of that assignment, the Bulldogs had Ebert running with Schlader everywhere he went, putting it on other Pirates to bring the ball up, shoot and score.
Prairie was equal to the task — to a point. The Bulldogs prevailed 59-58 and Prairie would have tied the score on a last-second three-pointer if not for a foul shot by Ebert.
“Those guys know how to shoot,” Ebert told the Free Press. “That’s one of the better shooting teams we’ll see all year, one through five.”
It marked the biggest win of the season so far for the Bulldogs, who have all of their Central Idaho League games after the holidays.
“They all count, and they don’t matter until league, but that one, the intensity was pretty good,” Ebert said. “Even with just a couple of fans, it felt pretty good and the atmosphere was fun to play in.”
As for chasing Schlader all over the court, Ebert embraced the challenge.
“He made me work for sure,” Ebert said. “He likes to run and he’s pretty shifty. Starting the game off, he just hit a pretty deep two in my face. I thought I was going to have a long night when he hit that shot. He kept shooting, but I was right in his face and he couldn’t find much after that. Like I said, he made me work all night, which, it’s fun, but I was sore the next day.”
Grangeville has boys and girls league games at St. Maries on Saturday, Jan. 16. The Bulldogs then host Orofino on Jan. 21.
