It’s already baseball season, and though the last bit of winter has carried on the way it seemingly always does in Grangeville, enough spring broke through last week for the baseball Bulldogs to get out on the grass.
“All the snow cleared, so we were outside for most of the week,” GHS senior catcher Tori Ebert said. “We warmed up in the gym and then went up and threw, saw some fly balls and took some ground balls. We were on the grass up in the middle of the track, which was different, but it’s still outside ground balls and fly balls — and those are a lot better than having to take reps in the gym.”
Ebert and the Bulldogs have high hopes for this season.
“We should be pretty good,” he said. “Last year, we were picked to win state to start and now we have a lot to do to get back. We were supposed to be pretty good last year, and we only lost one guy to graduation. All the main group of us are seniors this year, and six of us have been starting since our sophomore year. So I think we’re going to be pretty solid this year.”
The Bulldogs, like everyone else in Idaho, lost last spring’s season to the coronavirus closures. But GHS figures to benefit from having played some Legion baseball last summer.
“We ended up getting 10 or 11 games,” Ebert said, “after covid settled down a little bit late in the summer. That’s a few more reps than some of these teams around here got, and in the off season, whenever we’re super bored or something, we’d hit in the cage and throw. We didn’t stay super fresh, but we didn’t let ourselves get too rusty, either.”
Grangeville opens with five games in three days later this week, starting with Bonners Ferry at Clearwater Field in Lewiston Thursday, March 11.
