Even as a freshman, Addisyn Vanderwall has played an outsized role for the Grangeville basketball girls from the start of the 2022-23 season.
“We started off rocky,” she said. “We played Cole Valley and Melba our first two games. ... I think if we meet them in the tournament, we’ve grown a lot. Our Moscow game, Adalei Lefebvre and
Madalyn Green, they went off that game. They played really good that game, and I think it just kind of opened up our eyes that we can beat these bigger teams. We started practicing harder and that was the turning point for our team.”
With a win over St. Maries on Jan. 28, Grangeville secured the top seed for the Central Idaho League’s district tournament. “I think that we really played as a team,” Vanderwall said. “We got everyone working together, and we had really even scoring, and we looked for each other on the assists, and we had really good energy.”
At the outset, Abbie Frei made the first of three GHS three-pointers in a row then Vanderwall made one, and Caryss Barger made the third. “I think our defense is really crucial,” she said. “They also run a zone against us, so we’re going to have to hit our shots and look inside-out.”
For the district tournament, the winner of a play-in visits Grangeville Feb. 6. Play continues Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, with the winner of the Feb. 8 District I-II title game on to state, and with the Feb. 9 winner qualifying for a state play-in to be held Feb. 11 against a District III team.
