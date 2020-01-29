The Grangeville girls beat Kendrick handily last Thursday, Jan. 23, and completed a season sweep of the Tigers. That night, a bunch of Bulldogs hit their shots, including six three-pointers.
Three of those triples were from sophomore standout Bailey Vanderwall, who also scored a team-high 13 later in the week against Colton. Colton won, splitting the season series and stands at 11-6 overall — and may well be the last team with a winning record Grangeville sees this regular season.
“Colton is a tough team,” she said. “I wish we could have pulled out the win. A lot of the team has had a cold, so that probably played into it a little bit.”
At press time, Central Idaho League rival Orofino stood at 7-8 with two games remaining, the last of which is Feb. 5 at GHS.
“We’re going to watch film tonight and work to do our best against them,” Vanderwall said.
Before the girls’ home finale, the GHS girls and boys are set to visit St. Maries this Saturday, Feb. 1.
Grangeville’s approach all season has centered around team effort, so Vanderwall didn’t single anyone out. “Most of our games are a team effort, and we’re a very tight-knit group,” she said. “The team wins.”
Grangeville didn’t shoot well from the three-point line against Colton, and some of those shots led to offensive rebounds and second-chance points.
“We practice rebounding a lot and it’s something our coaches really stress,” Vanderwall said, “because we know rebounding can win games. Our posts are strong on the boards, and our guards get in there, too.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: P1FCU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.