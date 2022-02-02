Judging from the one-sided result when St. Maries played at Grangeville earlier this season, last Saturday’s second leg of the series penciled as a foregone conclusion — and with a 22-0 Grangeville run during the first quarter, it played out that way.
“We played as a team,” senior guard Bailey Vanderwall said Monday morning, Jan. 31. “Defense is definitely something we stress, and having that pay off shows that we’ve been putting in the work in practice, and I’m glad that was able to show.”
Grangeville played Kamiah later that day, and closed out its regular season against Orofino after press time Tuesday, Feb. 1. “These games here at the end of the season are a clutch time to work on anything for postseason games, honing those little details to make sure that we have those all wired out,” she said. “Something we really work on a lot is rebounding, and our posts Adalei, Talia, Madalyn and Cameran are hard to stop. Our guards are very good at getting those rebounds, too.”
The joint effort led to third- and fourth-chance baskets at St. Maries. “Our freshmen have put in so much work and they have just really come into their own, from having never played a varsity game before,” Vanderwall said. “They’re holding their own against these juniors and seniors and that’s awesome to see.”
Grangeville’s regular season wrapped up Feb. 1 against Orofino, and the Bulldogs will host a district tournament game for state qualification against Orofino or St. Maries at 6 p.m. Feb. 10.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by Anderson Aeromotive, Inc.
