Grangeville sophomore Bailey Vanderwall put up the highest total she has ever scored in a varsity game — 19 points — as GHS beat Prairie by one basket Nov. 26. She credited her teammates for the win.
“It wasn’t my game that won that game — everyone did their part,” Vanderwall told the Free Press Dec. 3. “I thought we played really well as a team. We knew it was going to be a tough game, and we just put it all out there.”
Vanderwall scored 14 during the first half and Grangeville led by as many as 19 points, but it came down to a last-second scramble.
“Prairie put in a tough trap which kind of frazzled us at the beginning of the second half, but we kept calm and passed well and kept our heads and won,” she said of the game as a whole. “I knew going into the game it was going to be tough and I think we all came out guns blazing, ready to go. That helped us in the second half, when we struggled a bit. We still had that fight.”
Of the last-second deflection, Vanderwall said Prairie “came down, and everybody that was down there — Talia Brown and Zoe Lutz and the whole team — we all knew that one shot could have tied the game. We all had a hand in on that one. We all played our part.”
Grangeville played Dec. 3 in McCall, and of the team’s preparation, Vanderwall said they’ve been working on offense to go against zone coverage.
Friday night, Prairie will host Grangeville for the annual Idaho County Shootout food bank fund-raiser and basketball double-header, set to tip off at 6 p.m.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Stuivenga Vessey Drilling & Pumps.
