A win over Prairie during the Idaho County Shootout on Friday night, Dec. 3, led into a fast start for Grangeville Saturday against the state’s highest-ranked 2A team. Cole Valley turned that around, as the previous night’s game had taken a bit out of the Bulldogs.
“We really came together and we just had a lot of movement,” GHS senior Bailey Vanderwall said of the win over Prairie, “and we were in sync the whole time.”
Vanderwall ended up four-for-four from three-point range, and finished with 16 points against Prairie. She had five points, nine rebounds and five steals against the Cole Valley girls. Vanderwall spoke proudly of the team’s fourth quarter against Prairie.
“What stands out to me is the way that everyone kept their heads because there was a lot of different things that were big moments,” she said, “and everybody contributed. Everyone made a big play, and after 10 players made big plays, we got the outcome we wanted.”
Senior post Cameran Green came up with a key rebound and senior guard Camden Barger had a key defensive play against Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff.
“Cameran and all of our posts are really doing a nice job on the inside,” Vanderwall said. “The inside game is just as important as outside and that's one of our advantages. Everyone on our team puts everything into defense, and having that pay off in a big moment was really exciting.”
This Saturday, Dec. 11, Grangeville hosts McCall at 4:30 p.m., and Kamiah is in town at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 14.
