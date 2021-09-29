Grangeville’s Bailey Vanderwall and the Bulldogs volleyball girls have kept their focus on staying close to — and supportive of — each other. They saw how that can snowball into positive plays on the court during their trip to a tournament in Parma two weekends ago, and how that can carry them against local teams during the first game of their match last Wednesday night, Sept. 22, against Kamiah.
“It has been good,” she said. “It’s been fun. “We did really well at Parma. We played together really well, and we just enjoyed it. I felt like we really came together and played as more of a unit as we played. That really helped us, and we just kind of pumped each other up with a good energy. We came out strong against Kamiah, and I think that when we get in those moments where we just have that connectedness, it’s really fun. It’s enjoyable to be out there.”
Kamiah turned that match around.
“They are good,” Vanderwall said. “They’re smart players, and that made it challenging. We’ve been putting in a lot of work and we’re working on fixing holes. We’re working to adapt to where others are seeing those spots, and I see good things coming. ... When one person does something good, we all get excited, and then we start doing more, like a domino effect of good things.”
With more league play and four weeks left in the regular season, Vanderwall said she has “high hopes for us.”
"If we just fix some minor things, we can pull it out in the playoffs."
