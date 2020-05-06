Grangeville’s Grace VanGunten – one half of the school’s No. 1 girls doubles tennis tandem, along with previous Bulldog of the Week Makayla Roberts – was looking forward to competing for a district title and a return to the state tournament. The public health shutdown shut that opportunity down.
“This was really disappointing because we only got to do our first meet,” VanGunten told the Free Press. “We played three games in Lewiston and won two out of three. ... We’d have been really good this year.”
VanGunten and Roberts entered the tennis program as freshmen, and have been close ever since.
“She’s amazing and it’s really fun playing with her,” VanGunten said. “She and I were the only freshmen who joined that year so that was awesome. We were just starting out, and we went 14-0. This year, we worked hard on our skills. We were trying to get district champs. That’s over, but it was really fun working with her – she's a great player.”
They made their first state trip last season.
“We communicate very well together,” VanGunten said of their strengths. “Makayla has amazing serves, and she’s really fun. She works really hard.”
They made their first district tournament appearance as sophomores when, VanGunten said, “we did pretty good, but at districts we didn’t play very well.”
They broke through as juniors last spring.
“Last year at state was really rainy so we played most of it inside,” she said. "That first full day was a really long day. We did OK – probably not our best – and we weren’t really ready for all the other schools. We had seen the others in our district, obviously, but the other schools at state were really good. We weren’t expecting their level of competition, and it was really good, because it really pushed us to work harder.”
There’s no way of knowing how their season would have gone this spring.
“It’s the only sport I play,” VanGunten said. “I’m going to miss Mr. McCulley a lot. He has been a great inspiration. But tennis is a lifelong sport. It’s not a sport that you stop playing once you’re out of high school.”
(0) comments
