Grangeville’s Tyler Zechmann is pleased to see a bigger group out for track this year than last year, and he’s also pleased with his early-season times this spring. He put up two personal bests last weekend at Parma, and is looking forward to improving his 800 meter and mile times even more. Zechmann said he’s thinking of trying the 400 at a future meet, but for now, the mile is the one he likes best.
“When I look at the statistics on athletic.net, I still have got some work to do,” he said. “There’s still faster times than I could pull off, but I’m getting there. I’m proud of what I did in the mile. I love running the mile, maybe because it’s only five minutes — not too long, and not too short.”
He credited new track coach Ryan Jaggi with helping him improve in the 800. “I can thank my coach for some of it because he gave me a strategy to help me tackle that race,” Zechmann said. “He said, ‘You should prepare yourself in the first lap, and then once the second lap comes, you just race. You go and find those people that you need to beat. The first lap sets up the second lap. He said: ‘Don’t focus on time on the second lap.’ Just go and race.”
He applied that advice to his mile run as well, with good results.
Zechmann pointed to teammate Ryan Detweiler’s two-mile as one of the other strong performances at Parma. “He set a new personal record in it,” Zechmann said. “I also love all the freshmen that started track this year. What I hope for them is to keep working hard on track and they will become great in it. … They will come into their own as sophomores, and it will be amazing.”
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by ComputNet, Inc.
