Grangeville’s Tyler Zechmann has been working on his 800 meter run times, and it shows in the personal best results he has posted the past three seasons: from 2:27 as a freshman, to 2:09.25 last year, to 2:07.04 last Friday, March 17. His most recent result doubled as the best 2A time reported statewide so far.

“That could change,” he said. “It seems like every team in the division has run the 800 so far, but I’m sure that some kids will get faster times, and I’ll need to get faster times in order to stay in the competition.”

