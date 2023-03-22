Grangeville’s Tyler Zechmann has been working on his 800 meter run times, and it shows in the personal best results he has posted the past three seasons: from 2:27 as a freshman, to 2:09.25 last year, to 2:07.04 last Friday, March 17. His most recent result doubled as the best 2A time reported statewide so far.
“That could change,” he said. “It seems like every team in the division has run the 800 so far, but I’m sure that some kids will get faster times, and I’ll need to get faster times in order to stay in the competition.”
Grangeville’s first meet made for a tough comparison - Zechmann’s fast run put him fourth against runners from larger schools - and some teammates “probably didn’t get the time that they wanted,” he said.
“Some kids did do great. Some did get PRs.” He pointed out the new best distance that Cutter Robinson booked in the shot put - a 45-3½ that improved Robinson’s best by nearly three feet.
“We have a lot of new faces, too, which is great,” Zechmann said. “It is amazing that we’re seeing that.”
Among the newcomers is freshman Aydan Arnett, who posted a fast time in his first varsity 400 meter run. “Running a 56.5 is really good,” Zechmann pointed out.
“It’s better than what I did as a freshman. So if he just continues, he can place very well at state.”
Next up for Grangeville is a trip back to Lewiston to run at noon Thursday, March 23, for competition against 22 teams ranging in size from 1A Logos to the 5A hosts.
