It didn’t turn out the way she’d have liked, but Zoe Lutz was pleased with how the Grangeville basketball girls approached their state tournament. “We started off strong,” she said. “I think we just met some tougher teams down there. I think we really worked together throughout the tournament. Our shots were falling better the first day, and it was just hard during the second day to get them to fall. I don’t know why, but some days they fall and some days they don’t. That’s difficult, because we took good shots.”
Most of the Bulldogs will be back again next season, but Lutz will graduate later this spring and head off to Idaho State to study radiology. “It’s interesting to me,” she said, “and I think it will be a good career in the future.”
With her, she’ll take her Bulldogs basketball experience. “I’m sure there’s lots of things I’ll take out of basketball,” she said. “One, I’ll always be friends with these girls I played with over the past four years. They have really impacted me as a person and I will forever remember all of them and be friends with them forever. Another big one is teamwork. There’s so many things I could say, but the biggest thing I’ll take from this is the relationships with people who have played with me.”
That echoes something coach Michelle Barger imparted to the team: “She always told us that win or lose, we’re a family and we will always be a family. It doesn’t matter if we win this game or lose this game. The people we play with are what we’re going to remember later on. The past couple of years, I think we’ve really grown together and started playing more as a team. People grow, and how we’ve grown together, it’s awesome to see. I love that.”
