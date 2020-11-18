Basketball season picked up in Grangeville last week with a 2A girls basketball state tournament rematch, with 2019 third-placer Melba in town last Thursday.
“I thought they played well,” GHS senior Zoe Lutz said. “It was a good opening game, I think. Melba is fast and good on fast breaks. That was hard to defend. I feel like that beat us, but I feel like we played well overall. ... I feel like we moved the ball well at some points and we had some really good defense. We played together.”
Grangeville’s best stretch was during the third quarter, and during that stretch Camden Barger had a couple of assists and a couple of points.
“We came on strong right after halftime,” Lutz said, “and we played really hard. ... Camden handles herself well under pressure, and she just keeps her head. She doesn’t she doesn’t get down if the ball gets stolen from her. She sprints back to defense and plays her hardest all the time and doesn’t give up.”
Lutz said she’s glad for the team to be able to play this winter.
“I’m excited for the season,” she said. “It may be a little difficult with covid and everything, but I’m excited for the chance to play — and I think it’s going to be a really good season. We we have a really good team chemistry. We’re all really good friends and it’s just going to be super, super fun to see what happens in the future.”
This week, Grangeville hosts Kendrick on Thursday night.
“This is when the work begins,” Lutz said. “This is when we start nailing down everything for our offense and defense and bring it all together, so that when we do play Melba or any other hard team again, we can play with them the best of our ability.”
This Bulldog of the Week is sponsored by Northwest Insurance Agency.
