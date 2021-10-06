A 3-2 loss at Bonners Ferry Oct. 2, imperiled the Grangeville girls soccer team’s hopes to return to the state tournament. With a win at home against Priest River at noon this Saturday, Oct. 9, and a Bonners loss elsewhere, they might reclaim the slightly higher seed — and the better position, opposite powerhouse Coeur d’Alene Charter in the bracket. From there, GHS would still face a tough pathway to state: Any team that meets Charter before the district final is likely to be eliminated early, whereas both district finalists will advance. “We played a pretty good game against Bonners,” goalie Talia Brown said.
After a fine save against both a penalty kick and a shot off the rebound, which coach Suzanne Acton described as one of the best saves she has seen, Brown got injured and Bonners scored the go-ahead goal.
“That last goal was just kind of frustrating, but there’s a lot we could have done before that,” she said. “Our passing and communication was really good, and that’s what makes our best games, when we connect our passes and have that chemistry on the field.”
Against Priest River the day before, Bella Dame scored twice. “I’m not sure she even realized it, that she was so close to a hat trick,” Brown said. “And Brittany Farmer had an amazing goal,” Brown said. “Sienna Wagner took it down to the right corner and centered it in, and Brittany got her foot on it, put it straight in.”
After the girls game, at noon, the boys will play at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, also at GHS.
