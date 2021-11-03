GHS junior Anjel Kent made a mark during Grangeville’s win last Friday night, Oct. 29, at St. Maries, impressing bench boss Jeff Adams with his athleticism, decision-making and tackling. For Kent, though, his contribution was a small part of an overall team effort.
“I think we played pretty good as a team,” he said. “We weren’t too cocky, but we played confidently. I saw Miles [Lefebvre] make a great kick return run — an incredible run, actually. And then Sam [Lindsley] he was doing good. He just got off being hurt and got back in and played his first varsity game, and I think he did great.”
Lindsley had a strong performance against Melba’s JV during the week prior, so Adams and the Bulldog coaches wanted to see what he could do with the senior squad. Kent said he made some very good catches.
“There was one he missed, and then the next play, went pretty deep to him,” Kent said.
Kent said he didn’t think he had played especially well against St. Maries, but Adams said he was pleased with how well Kent performed with several defensive adjustments.
Kent said working with the linemen has been enjoyable this fall. “I like working with them because they’re funny and fun. Isaac Dewey is a really helpful teammate. When I have a question, he helps me.”
Grangeville travels to West Side for a 1 p.m. MT kickoff Saturday, Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.