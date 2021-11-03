Anjel Kent photo

Anjel Kent.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GHS junior Anjel Kent made a mark during Grangeville’s win last Friday night, Oct. 29, at St. Maries, impressing bench boss Jeff Adams with his athleticism, decision-making and tackling. For Kent, though, his contribution was a small part of an overall team effort.

“I think we played pretty good as a team,” he said. “We weren’t too cocky, but we played confidently. I saw Miles [Lefebvre] make a great kick return run — an incredible run, actually. And then Sam [Lindsley] he was doing good. He just got off being hurt and got back in and played his first varsity game, and I think he did great.”

Lindsley had a strong performance against Melba’s JV during the week prior, so Adams and the Bulldog coaches wanted to see what he could do with the senior squad. Kent said he made some very good catches.

“There was one he missed, and then the next play, went pretty deep to him,” Kent said.

Kent said he didn’t think he had played especially well against St. Maries, but Adams said he was pleased with how well Kent performed with several defensive adjustments.

Kent said working with the linemen has been enjoyable this fall. “I like working with them because they’re funny and fun. Isaac Dewey is a really helpful teammate. When I have a question, he helps me.”

Grangeville travels to West Side for a 1 p.m. MT kickoff Saturday, Nov. 6.

