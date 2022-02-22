GRANGEVILLE - Miles Lefebvre scored what coach Cooper Wright called a "quiet 20 points" and the Grangeville basketball boys beat Orofino 45-38 in a Central Idaho League district tournament elimination game Tuesday night, Feb. 22. With the win, the Bulldogs advance to play at St. Maries on Thursday night, Feb. 24, with tip-off at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs led by 17 after Lefebvre scored the first basket of the third quarter, but Orofino's pressure defense kept Grangeville's total at 26 while the Maniacs made a run. GHS countered late in the third, and Caleb Frei made the first hoop of the fourth quarter, restoring the Bulldogs' lead to 10 points, 32-22. Then Orofino drew close, with a three-pointer by Joel Scott freeing up Reid Thomas for a layup that cut it four, 33-29, with about six minutes left in the game.
Orofino's Loudan Cochran then followed up with a three-pointer that slashed it to one, 33-32, which Lefebvre answered with a triple from the left wing corner, which Cochran answered with another trey, making it 36-35 with 2:42 to go.
After that, Grangeville's Cody Klement made a pair of bonus free throws with two minutes remaining, to which Frei added a free throw and Sam Lindsley added a triple. Scott made a three-ball with less than 30 seconds remaining, but Lefebvre effectively ended it by pushing the lead back to seven points with a couple of foul shots with less than 10 seconds to go.
"I think we played it really well as a team," Wright said afterward. "That was what I thought got us the win, that everybody believed in each other and stayed together when things got a little bit close there. Basketball is a game of runs, so you just have to battle through that, and I was really proud of how we came together as a team to finish it off. There was a little bit of adversity, and we powered through it for the win."
St. Maries won the state title last season and dominated the CIL during the regular season.
"We know what they do, and it's just a matter of tip it off and see what happens," Wright said of the challenge the Lumberjacks pose. "Last time we were up there, we gave them a heck of a game, and we're going to go up there and we're going to play as a team, play as a family and get it done."
With a win Thursday night, the Bulldogs' road to state tournament qualification would go through a Saturday night game back at St. Maries on Feb. 26.
