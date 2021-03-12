The Grangeville baseball boys opened their 2021 season with a split Thursday against Bonners Ferry, posting a 22-2 win for starting pitcher Blake Schoo. Bonners overcame an early five-run deficit during the second game, as both starters gave way early and the teams combined to score 29 runs on 16 hits against each others' pitching. Bonners won that one 15-14, preventing a comeback as GHS rallied to score during the sixth inning.
Tighter play prevailed Friday as the Bulldogs took to the road for three games in southern Idaho. GHS starter Tom Reynolds held Emmett scoreless but for the efforts of the Huskies' leadoff batter, who scored thrice in a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs. Reynolds and reliever Dane Lindsley limited the Huskies to five hits, but Emmett's pitching likewise held the Grangeville boys to five hits.
The Bulldogs' run came by way of a two-out single by Schoo during the third inning, which Tori Ebert followed up with an RBI double.
Grangeville's road trip continues with a double-header Saturday at New Plymouth.
