GRANGEVILLE - The Bulldog boys took a 12-0 lead on the way to 47-34 2A District I-II tournament win Saturday night, Feb. 22, at GHS.
"I thought Blake Schoo had a really good game, offensively and defensively," head coach Larson Anderson told the Free Press afterward. "I thought the posts also did a good job underneath. Orofino was physical and handsy and got away with it, rough, tough and physical, as district games are. Dane Lindsley and Kyle Frei controlled the inside game. Overall, I thought we were not as sharp as I'd like to see us, but I also didn't run some stuff tonight that we're saving for St. Maries."
Schoo (13 points) and Frei (12) led the Bulldogs in scoring.
Orofino pushed back within four points, 14-10, and played well enough against the GHS reserves to force Anderson to play the starters more than he'd have liked. Grangeville led much of the second half by 15-20 points. With their hopes of extending their season fading, the Orofino boys pulled back within nine during the final minute, before foul shots widened the lead back out.
During the first six minutes, Grangeville got hoops by Frei, Lindsley, Aiden Anderson, Frei, Lindsley and Tori Ebert -- all twos, all consecutively, and all before Orofino made a basket. The sequence saw the Bulldogs score on two third-chance shots as Orofino's rebounders disappeared behind Frei and Lindsley.
Next up, Grangeville is set to play St. Maries in a best-of-three at Troy, the first game of which is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Monday night, Feb. 24.
(0) comments
