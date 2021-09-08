GRANGEVILLE — A 0-0 halftime score turned into a 3-0 win for the GHS soccer girls last Thursday, Sept. 2, after Mia Rioux made what coach Suzanne Acton described as an elite play, scoring an “Olympico goal” directly on a corner kick with a little less than 10 minutes left in the contest. “It was our fourth or fifth corner, and Mia curled it in,” Acton said. “The goalie barely touched it. It’s pretty rare for a player to score on their own from a corner kick, and it’s an elite play.”
Three minutes later, Rioux lined up for another corner from the same side — the right side — and delivered a ball freshman forward Sienna Wagner bodied past a defender for her first high school goal. Grangeville added insurance with three minutes remaining, when Bella Dame corralled Bonners’ attempt to clear the ball through the middle of the field. “She bodied it down, settled it, got into space and sent it in over the goalie from 20-plus yards out,” Acton said. “She’s such a versatile player, and she has really come into her own this year. She has a way of getting the ball to a spot where she can make a strategic play — a pass or a shot — and her soccer IQ is phenomenal. From the sideline or on film I can see the best opportunities, and she picks the best opportunity so often.”
Acton touted her team’s defensive play and ball-handling. “I’m really excited about this defensive line,” she said. “Cora Nichols, Mya Burch, Jordan Click and Laura Fischer, and if anything gets by them, Talia Brown in goal — they precipitated this win. There’s no way we’d have been tied 0-0 at halftime without all their effort.”
The boys team had a tougher go, falling 6-0 to Bonners Ferry. Boys coach Jason Weber touted the play of Gabe Bybee, Kieran Gallagher, Toby Stoner and Adrian Rodriguez.
This Saturday, Sept. 11, the soccer teams host St. Maries with the girls at noon and the boys at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.