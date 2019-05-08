Grangeville’s Chase Adkison closed out his fourth regular season last Saturday, May 4, with his 38th career double, which topped the school record that had stood at 37 since Cory Walter made the mark in 1989.
The Bulldogs polished off a season sweep of Pomeroy 5-1 on the strength of 10 hits by six different hitters and the pitching of four seniors: Hunter Schoo, Colby Kennedy, Michael Woods and Adkison.
Adkison knocked three hits on the day, including two singles, and Blake Schoo and Gannon Garman had two singles apiece.
Earlier in the week, Grangeville beat Orofino 11-10 with Adkison going three-for-four with a double and a home run, and with Jack Kennedy striking out the final batter to hold off the Maniacs’ bid to tie. GHS led 7-2 after Adkison mashed a two-run homer during the third inning, but Orofino scored the next five runs in a row to tie it through five.
The teams went to the seventh tied at 8-all; Grangeville scored three in the top half. After Orofino got two back, Kennedy finished it off with a flourish.
The Bulldogs finished regular season play with a 10-8 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.