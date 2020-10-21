OROFINO — The Grangeville football boys returned from a two-week layoff with a resounding win over Central Idaho League rival Orofino last Friday night, Oct. 16. Quarterback Miles Lefebvre ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Bulldogs lit up a 42-0 win. Defensively, Grangeville held Orofino to 49 total yards on a night the average Orofino run gained less than zero yardage.
Lefebvre’s touchdown runs went for 1, 12 and 6 yards, respectively.
During the first quarter, Lefebvre found Nelson Bruzas for 18 yards and a touchdown, and during the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored a safety. During the fourth quarter, Grangeville scored on a run by Colyn Goeckner after which Bruzas broke the longest scoring play of the night with a 35-yard touchdown run.
Next, Grangeville (3-1, 1-0 Central Idaho League) is set to take on one of the top-rated teams in the state this Friday night, Oct. 23, at Melba. The MaxPreps computer rankings, which will be used to seed the 2A playoffs later this fall, had Melba at No. 4 in the classification as of Oct. 18. That puts Melba eight spots ahead of Grangeville, and just behind West Side, North Fremont and Firth.
