GRANGEVILLE — Sam Lindsley (20 points), Miles Lefebvre (18) and Caleb Frei (12) netted a combined 50 of the Bulldogs’ final tally during a 54-45 win over Clearwater Valley Wednesday night, Feb. 9.
CV tied the game at 11-all when Landon Schlieper canned a free throw with zero time remaining in the first quarter, and the Rams took a short-lived lead early in the second quarter. Grangeville’s Jared Lindsley answered CV’s go-ahead triple with a jumper from the high post, flashing across the top of the lane to receive a pass from the wing, then draining the shot.
The Bulldogs never trailed after that. CV slid behind by nine, 23-14, then rallied within three, 23-20. Sam Lindsley sank two triples late in the second quarter, extending that lead back to six off a pass from Lefebvre. CV’s Laton Schlieper countered with a second-chance basket, but Sam Lindsley beat the buzzer for another three, which was good for a 29-22 Bulldogs halftime lead.
CV did not score again until after GHS extended that lead to 14, 36-22. CV trimmed that to 10, 37-27, on another interior basket by Schlieper, but slipped behind by 15 when Sam Lindsley and Lefebvre notched back-to-back baskets — Lindsley with another triple, and Lefebvre with a breakaway layup.
During the fourth quarter, CV again closed within 10 on a putback by Laton Schlieper, 50-40, but by then, the Bulldogs had bled off much of the remaining clock.
Schlieper finished with 17 points.
The win was Grangeville’s regular season finale. The CV boys wrap up their regular season on Saturday, Feb. 12, against Orofino.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.