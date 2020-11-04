GRANGEVILLE — A compact, run-heavy offense ground out a 21-7 win over St. Maries last Friday night, Oct. 30, at GHS. Quarterback Miles Lefebvre scored two rushing touchdowns and Caleb Frei added the third during the fourth quarter. To that point, the Bulldog defense had shut out St. Maries, with Colyn Goeckner, Dane Lindsley, Reece Wimer, Tori Ebert and Frei making plays that curtailed St. Maries’ drives.
The first half was scoreless until Lefebvre broke into the end zone with a goal line keeper. Lefebvre scored again on the Bulldogs’ first possession after halftime, and that one proved the winner.
Grangeville limited St. Maries to nine plays during the third quarter, according to the Lewiston Tribune, and after a stop in the St. Maries end, Frei added the insurance.
Next, Grangeville visits the No. 1 team in the 2A quarterfinals at noon MT this Saturday at West Side.
