JULIAETTA — David Goicoa held St. Maries scoreless for six innings, striking out eight and punching two singles in support of his own cause as the Grangeville baseball boys won a Central Idaho League game 6-1 on Monday afternoon, May 2.

Miles Lefebvre had three hits, Ray Holes and Cody Klement had two apiece, and Klement and Jared Lindsley belted doubles.

In nonleague play earlier in the week, Clarkston rallied past Grangeville 9-8 after the Bulldogs rallied into an 8-7 lead in the sixth inning last Wednesday, April 27.

Lefebvre pitched most of that one, and he and Goicoa slugged one double each.

The Bulldogs have had to shuffle their late-season schedule, and have a doubleheader at 3 p.m. this Friday, May 6, at St. Maries. Then it’s the district tournament, which starts at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Orofino, and continuing, if necessary, at 1 p.m. May 10. The district champion is on to state May 19-21 at Nampa Christian, and the runner-up will face a play-in game on May 14.

