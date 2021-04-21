GRANGEVILLE — The baseball Bulldogs swept St. Maries in a pivotal Central Idaho League showdown Saturday afternoon, winning mainly on the strength of their hitting, 17-4 and 17-7 — and clinched first place in the Central Idaho League.
“We didn’t pitch particularly well today, which was frustrating, and we made some errors,” head coach Lee Nadiger said after the games, “but that’s baseball. That first game, I think Blake Schoo only gave up three hits, and gave up four runs.”
The Bulldogs turned that around with their hitting, which included home runs by Tommy Reynolds and Blake Schoo during the first game and another by Reynolds during the second game.
Down 2-0 after messy fielding in the top of the first, Reynolds cranked one out to right field, tying it. Grangeville put up four more in the second, which was enough to secure the win for Schoo. The Bulldogs cemented the lead with seven in the third and four more in the fourth.
The second game turned more sharply in St. Maries’ favor, as their third batter hammered two three-run home runs out to left field. Grangeville kept it close with RBI singles by Gannon Garman and Dane Lindsley and a sacrifice fly by Schoo. Then, during the third inning, GHS took control with 10 runs in the third.
