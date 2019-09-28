The Grangeville football boys overpowered Priest River 56-0 on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28, at GHS. They did it the old-fashioned way, with defense forcing five turnovers and with offense consisting almost entirely of run plays.
The Bulldogs overcame an awkward start, as Priest River punted twice before the GHS offense even took the field. Grangeville deferred the opening kickoff and forced a three-and-out, but the visiting Spartans got a second chance by recovering their first punt after it bounced off a Bulldog near midfield.
Another quick stop led to a Tescher Harris touchdown run with less than five minutes left in the first quarter. GHS scored twice more in the first quarter, with a run by Dane Lindsley increasing the lead to 12-0 and a longer run by Tori Ebert making it 18-0. After Ebert scored, Lindsley added the first conversion of the game, making Grangeville's lead 20-0 just before the first quarter expired.
The second quarter saw Kyle Frei plow in from four yards out, with Harris tacking on the conversion for a 28-0 halftime lead.
During the second half, Ebert broke a 41-yard touchdown run, with Frei tacking on the conversion for 36-0. The ensuing kickoff ended in disaster for Priest River and joy for GHS, as Reece Wimer scooped up a fumble and returned it 15 yards for a 42-0 lead.
Ashton Beeson scored a 12-yard touchdown run with about five minutes left in the third, and Caleb Frei added the conversion for a 50-0 Bulldogs lead.
During the fourth quarter, Caleb Frei scored a touchdown of his own, making it 56 0.
Before this game, Grangeville had scored 18 points in four games, and had been shut out three times. The Bulldogs completely realigned the offense around a run-heavy formation, and piled up 276 rushing yards.
Next, Grangeville (2-3) is set to host its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, against Kellogg.
