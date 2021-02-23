Grangeville's 2021 football season is scheduled to open Aug. 27 against Moscow. GHS then has road games inked Sept. 3 at Post Falls against the Post Falls JV and Sept. 10 at Weiser before two non-league home games. Those are Sept. 17 against McCall and Sept. 24 against Kellogg. League play begins Oct. 8 at St. Maries and continues Oct. 15 against Orofino, with an Oct. 22 home game against Melba to close out the regular season.
The JV is scheduled to play before the varsity each night, except for the Sept. 3 date at Post Falls.
