KOOSKIA - Clearwater Valley’s Connor Jackson booked a couple of quick outs early in the Rams’ home game against Grangeville Tuesday, March 23, but a two-out walk of Tom Reynolds and a double by Gannon Garman led to two early runs for GHS, which the Bulldogs built into a 9-3 win.
“We swung the bats a lot better today than we did against Prairie, when their pitcher had 15 strikeouts,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said, “and we had some strikeouts today. We went up there with more confidence, loaded the bases a couple of times, and just couldn’t convert. I just liked our mindset at the plate. ... Grangeville’s deep, and they have good pitchers. Schoo’s a heck of a pitcher, with some really dirty stuff, so it was good for our guys to get up there and take some decent swings against that.”
Behind starting pitcher Dane Lindsley, Grangeville led 5-0 midway through the second, as the Bulldogs scored three more with two outs, converting a couple of bean-balls and a walk into runs, mainly by way of a two-run single by Garman.
CV closed that gap to 5-1, notching a walk of Luke Olsen that turned into a run by way of an error during the bottom of the second. The Rams trimmed it to 5-2 after Jackson hit a one-out single in the third, which Anthony Fabbi followed up with a single after a couple of errors.
Doubles by Garman and Reece Wimer made it 6-2 in the fifth and GHS tacked on three more in the sixth, effectively ending the contest. CV scored one more in the seventh, as Jackson again hit a lead single and scored on an error.
“The pitching was great,” GHS coach Lee Nadiger said. “Dane threw great, and if we had cleaned it up a little defensively, he would have finished that game. Instead he went three and two-thirds, and we had Blake close it out. Gannon was really on point, and he hit the ball really well. He knows the game so well, and you can always trust him to have a good at-bat. He went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, and on that sac fly, he did what he had to do to get a run in. Gannon in that middle infield — and whoever is there, whether that’s Gannon and Blake or Gannon and Miles, those guys are very athletic and will get to a lot of balls. Not that there won’t be mistakes, but we know these guys can do it and be confident in their fielding. They’re seasoned players.”
The GHS pitchers had little left, however, for their trip to Lewiston Wednesday, March 24, which devolved from a 12-3 lead to a 13-12 walkoff loss, which put Grangeville at 8-4 entering spring break.
