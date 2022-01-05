LEWISTON — The Grangeville basketball girls followed up a narrow loss against the tournament hosts last Tuesday, Dec. 28, with two wins, and closed out their 2021 with an 8-3 overall record.
Playing Lewiston within one possession for most of the contest, GHS fell 52-48 largely due to the effort of Katy Wessels (22 points), who matched Bulldogs guard Camden Barger’s team-high (22). Bailey Vanderwall scored 12 against Lewiston and put up a team-high 24 points during a 50-40 GHS win over Moscow the next day. Macy Smith added 12 against Moscow.
During the tournament final — a morning game that went off despite horrible weather Dec. 30 — Grangeville beat Soda Springs 59-36 as Barger racked up 18 points, Madalyn Green added 11, and Smith and Talia Brown notched 10 apiece.
One of Barger’s early baskets during that contest made a milestone 1,000 career points, as the four-year starter entered that contest with 997: 270 during her freshman year, 310 her sophomore year, 292 her junior year and 125 prior to that contest this season. With 143 through 11 games so far this season, she has 1,015 — the most any player has scored to date under coach Michelle Barger, who noted Paige Lindsley totaled around 900.
After visiting Kamiah on Thursday night, Jan. 6, Grangeville will host Moscow at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.
