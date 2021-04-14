GLENNS FERRY — Malad scored a couple off of Grangeville starter Blake Schoo during the first of four games the Bulldogs played last weekend at the annual Glenns Ferry Wooden Bat Tournament, but with a couple of two-run homers, GHS downed the Dragons 7-4.
Nampa Christian took Grangeville’s late game 11-6, chasing starter Reece Wimer during the second inning, after which Dane Lindsley kept the Trojans mostly in check.
Grangeville’s runs against Nampa Christian came first by way of a couple of walks coupled with passed balls which allowed Lindsley and Gannon Garman to circle the bases, then with Tom Reynolds doubling to drive in Schoo, then on a double by Wimer, who scored on a passed ball, who scored again in similar fashion in the sixth. The game ended by time rule.
Against Malad, Reynolds belted a two-run homer during the first inning, which the Bulldogs followed up by driving in Garman. Reynolds singled and scored in the third, and scored on a two-run blast by Garman in the fifth. Reynolds and Schoo had back-to-back doubles before Garman’s deep shot, making it a three-for-three outing for Reynolds.
The tournament continued Saturday, and Grangeville beat Challis/Mackay 6-1 and blew out Idaho City 28-1.
Sam Lindsley started and finished the Idaho City game, out of which the teams got four innings before the time control. Reynolds struck out 14 against Challis/Mackay.
