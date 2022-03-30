LEWISTON — A couple of days after launching their spring season at Kamiah, the Grangeville track and field teams put themselves up against some of the bigger schools that other local teams had measured up against during the previous week. The highest Bulldogs placement on the boys side was that of the distance medley relay, which Tyler Zechmann led off for 1200 meters before handing to Trenton Wren for 400, who passed to Kieran Gallagher for 800, who handed the stick to Ryan Detweiler for the last mile of the 2.5 mile race.
As a relatively new race, it was a first for the Sweeney Invitational, which was held March 24, and the GHS boys took second in it, finishing in 12:24.09.
The GHS girls also placed second in that event, with FrankiLynn Galloway, Kacee Evans, Makenna Elliott and Brittany Farmer finishing in 17:03.67.
With nine teams on hand, Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene finished 1-2 in both girls and boys scoring.
