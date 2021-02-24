BOISE — The Grangeville basketball girls took a step toward realizing their state tournament aspirations with a quarterfinal win over top-rated Cole Valley Christian last Thursday, Feb. 18, reaching the 2A semifinal for the first time since 2015 on the strength of their best shooting performance of the tournament.
Level at 8-8 after a couple of early jump shots by Bailey Vanderwall, Grangeville pulled ahead on a hoop by Macy Smith, and Cole Valley countered with an “and-one” layup by top scorer Anna Veeck. The Chargers pushed ahead 15-12 late in the second quarter, but Grangeville ran off seven in a row to establish a halftime lead, 19-15. Ahead by five early in the third quarter, Grangeville’s advantage grew to 11, 27-16, on back-to-back three-pointers by Smith, who finished with a game-high 11 points. Cole Valley drew within six early in the fourth quarter. Hoops by Vanderwall and Talia Brown nudged it back to 11, 33-22, and GHS closed it out with free throws.
GHS finished 9-for-22 from the field — but that was the only game in which the Bulldogs shot better than 40 percent inside the arc all tournament.
District V runner-up Bear Lake reached the semifinal by way of a big upset, tipping District VI champion Ririe 38-36, as Ririe shot just 11-for-52 on their 2s and 3s against the Bears. Grangeville shot 10-for-56 against Bear Lake and fell, 45-32. Bear Lake led 8-0 after two early fouls whistled against standout guard Camden Barger, who had the tough task of hawking Hailey Humpherys, who ended up with 16 points. Grangeville finally got on the board with about 2:30 left in the first quarter, when Camaran Green posted up, drew a foul and canned the free throw.
From there, GHS climbed within seven on a second-chance basket by Zoe Lutz, then within four early in the second quarter on back-to-back baskets by Barger and Vanderwall, who booked a team-high 11 points, including four-for-four from the foul line. Bear Lake pushed it back out to 10 by halftime, 24-14. GHS closed within seven during the third, and twice within nine during the fourth, on hoops by Brown and Smith,
Grangeville then played New Plymouth for third place, having beaten the Pilgrims 36-33 during the regular season. During the trophy game, New Plymouth got out to a 7-0 lead, which GHS shrank to four with a three-pointer by Bella Dame late in the first quarter. New Plymouth advanced the lead with a 12-4 run during the second quarter, with hoops by Green and Dame keeping GHS within a dozen. GHS closed within eight during the third quarter, with Barger finishing off a pass from Smith. New Plymouth answered, then Vanderwall responded with a basket off a pass from Brown. Green lifted GHS back within six, 32-26, on an inbounds play early in the fourth quarter.
After a trade of possessions, Vanderwall made one of the flashiest defensive plays of the tournament, racing three-quarters of the court to block a shot after New Plymouth broke away with a long outlet pass.
GHS closed within four, 34-30, on baskets by Barger and Smith, which built up even more defensive pressure against the Pilgrims. They withstood the late surge partly with free throws and partly because Grangeville’s shots simply did not go in.
The Bulldogs finished 16-6. Before the New Plymouth game, they were awarded the IHSAA academic state championship for having posted the best grades in the classification.
GHS will graduate seniors Emma Edwards and Zoe Lutz this spring; look for the Class of ’22 to lead Grangeville back into the trophy hunt once again.
