Three Bulldogs scored double-digits as the Grangeville basketball girls posted their first win of this winter, 43-38, Nov. 15 at McCall. Caryss Barger (11 points), Madalyn Green (10) and Adalei Lefebvre (10) paced the GHS offense, which carried an 11-7 lead out of the first quarter and extended that to 20-13 by halftime. The teams played evenly the rest of the way.

