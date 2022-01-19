GRANGEVILLE — Bulldog seniors Miles Lefebvre (10 points), Caleb Frei (9) and Jared Lindsley (9) powered a comeback win Tuesday, Jan. 11, on the Grangeville basketball boys’ first night of Central Idaho League play this season, as GHS pulled out a 36-33 victory over Orofino. It doubled as Grangeville’s first win of the season.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments