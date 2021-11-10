GRANGEVILLE — Girls basketball season begins Nov. 12 at GHS, where coach Michelle Barger’s senior-led varsity girls basketball team will host New Plymouth at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Having reached the 2A semifinal last season, the Bulldogs have high hopes of getting back to state — and making a deeper run. New Plymouth played eventual state champion Melba within 12 points during the state tournament back in February — and Grangeville will pay the reigning state champions a visit Nov. 19. GHS is set to visit McCall on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
