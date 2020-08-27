Grangeville’s season opener Aug. 28 at Moscow was cancelled earlier this month. The Bulldogs – whose Central Idaho League is just three teams – have played the Bears regularly in recent years, making their early-season meetups one of the best measures of each team’s prospects each fall. It also leaves the GHS boys itching to play; their usual preseason intrasquad scrimmage will take place Aug. 28.
“They look really good,” head coach Jeff Adams said of their practices so far. “Once we get everybody here from harvest and stuff like that, we’ll be fairly solid. We're not real deep, but they look all right.”
Grangeville is strong along the offensive line, led by senior center Jeffrey Hickman.
“He has worked his butt off all summer,” Adams said. “We’ve put a lot more responsibility on him as captain of that offensive line. This off season we taught him the entire blocking scheme – every position, so he could coach himself. We wanted to hand him a lot of responsibility. He's a good kid, and very, very smart. And then, you know, all our seniors are pretty intelligent, good, hard-working kids.”
Among them are program veterans Tori Ebert, Reece Wimer and Dane Lindsley – all of whom delivered impact play last fall.
The Bulldogs will have a new quarterback, with first-time quarterback Miles Lefebvre stepping up and Jerad Lindsley sidelined due to a major off-season injury.
“With losing Jared right off, my offensive line coach said, ‘You know, I think we need to do the same thing and stick with what we've been doing all summer,” Adams said. “Miles looks really good, and Jared – two weeks after he wrecked a motorcycle and could have died – has been out here helping him. Miles, he has taken on the challenge to do whatever the team needs and he'll be a good leader, but you're going to see us run the ball a little bit more than we did last year.”
To that end, the Bulldogs are looking at Ebert to carry more of the load, having played through injury last fall.
Defensively, Ebert will be lining up alongside linebacker Caleb Frei, who started as a sophomore last fall.
Systems-wise, the Bulldogs will line up more like they did two years ago on offense, but on defense will align essentially the same way as last year. Adams – whose background and focus has been mainly on offense – said he has reorganized and delegated so that he can focus mainly on quality control for both sides of the operation.
“I’m going to be more of a regular head coach, and coach [Russ] Lindsley and coach [Jerime] Zimmerman will be calling plays in the box,” Adams said.
On special teams, the Bulldogs will turn to Josh Nichols, who played soccer last fall, to do punting and field goal kicking.
As a whole, the Bulldogs will be fast, even along the lines, Adams said, adding that what he likes most is the team’s character. Asked who among his players has shown the most growth, progress or maturation since last fall, Adams told the Free Press he couldn’t pick out just one.
“Because this is the finest group of leaders and young men, as a whole, that I've coached,” he said. “We have worked these guys hard in the mornings, and I have not heard one complaint. I haven't seen one person picking on another kid. I have the freshman go and ask the upperclassmen if they have questions. They go to those juniors and seniors, and they're right there with an answer. We try to make his family-oriented as possible. There are no attitudes on this team and I can't believe it.”
Grangeville’s Aug. 28 game at Moscow having been cancelled, the Bulldogs football season begins Sept. 4 with Post Falls JV at GHS. Though St. Maries is starting school in September, their scheduled league game in Grangeville comes late enough in the season to have avoided disruption, for now.
But details of how the 2A playoffs might work this fall have not settled, Adams told the Free Press, so he has been telling the team that the thing to do about that uncertainty is simply to win all their games.
